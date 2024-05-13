Watch Now
Potential for active hurricane season on minds at governor's conference

'Now is a good time to do a look at your insurance policy,' Kevin Guthrie says
The governor's hurricane conference is in West Palm Beach, bringing people from all across Florida as the state prepares for hurricane season.
Posted at 7:03 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 19:03:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — No one knows for sure what's in store for this hurricane season. But being prepared is what brought emergency personnel, public safety officials and forecasters to West Palm Beach this week.

"The conditions are in place for an active hurricane season," Robert Molleda, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Miami, said. "What we can't predict this far in advance is where those storms will form and where they're going to go."

Molleda is among hundreds who will be attending the Governor's Hurricane Conference this week at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Professionals are sharing information and learning about the latest tools used to protect the public.

Molleda said over the last several years forecasting tools have greatly improved.

"South Florida is one of the most, if not the most hurricane-prone parts of the country, at least historically speaking," Molleda said

For many Florida residents, hurricane preparation is complicated by the state's ongoing insurance crisis.

State officials insist the market is improving but too many are still feeling the financial pain of high premiums and finding insurers.

"Now is a good time to do a look at your insurance policy," Kevin Guthrie, Florida's emergency management executive director, said during an event last week. "Make sure you have enough on your insurance to actually cover the cost of replacing your home should you experience a catastrophic event."

