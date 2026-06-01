What destroys homes during a hurricane? University of Miami researchers are finding out

MIAMI — Hurricanes bring more than strong winds. They also bring storm surge, dangerous waves and flooding that can have devastating impacts on coastal communities.

Inside the SUSTAIN Laboratory at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science, researchers are simulating hurricane conditions to better understand how those forces work together — and how that knowledge could help save lives.

WATCH BELOW: UM lab simulates hurricanes to protect coastal communities

Inside the University of Miami lab simulating hurricanes to protect coastal homes

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"This is a facility where we can create our own hurricanes," Associate Professor Landolf Rhode-Barbarigos said.

Rhode-Barbarigos holds a primary appointment at the College of Engineering with a secondary appointment at the Rosenstiel School. Inside the lab, scientists can adjust wind speeds, storm surge levels and wave heights to study how structures perform under extreme conditions.

"We can regulate the water level... regulate the wind... create larger waves, lower waves, faster waves, slower waves," Rhode-Barbarigos said.

Researchers say the real challenge isn't studying wind or water separately. It's understanding what happens when they occur together.

"There are two main forces that come to the coastline. One is the wind. The other one is the water, and of course, they're not independent. They're combined," Rhode-Barbarigos said.

By measuring those combined forces, researchers hope to improve building design.

"Understanding those forces and their interaction will allow us to design buildings, but also assess the capacity of existing buildings," Rhode-Barbarigos said.

The environment is changing, and that means storms will be changing too. Andy Hazelton, an associate scientist at the University of Miami's Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies, said the threat is growing.

"Rapid intensification ... is becoming more common as waters warm," Hazelton said.

Warmer air can also hold more moisture, increasing the risk of heavy rainfall and flooding. Hazelton said many people underestimate the danger water poses compared to wind.

"Freshwater flooding and storm surge may surprise some people, but the water is actually what typically kills the most people," Hazelton said.

While hurricane forecasting has improved dramatically over the last several decades, preparation remains just as important.

"Forecasts have gotten a lot better over the last 30 years... [and] allow people to make more informed decisions to protect themselves and their property," Hazelton said.

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