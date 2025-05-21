What are we expecting for storm season ahead of NOAA's 2025 Hurricane Outlook?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) set to announce their official 2025 Hurricane Outlook on Thursday, we could get a clearer picture of the kind of season we could be in for with how many named storms and hurricanes are expected.

However, if last year taught us anything, it's that the unexpected can happen early.

Think back to June 30, 2024— Hurricane Beryl stunned all of us by rapidly intensifying into a Category 5 hurricane, making it the earliest Cat 5 storm on record. Not only was it unusual, it was historic.

While we can’t predict every twist and turn, forecasters are already watching closely. Waters are staying warmer earlier in the year (fuel for hurricanes), and storm development seems to be trending more aggressive and unpredictable.

Colorado State University released its 2025 Atlantic hurricane season forecast, predicting an above-average season with 17 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

This forecast is based on factors like warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and the potential for ENSO-neutral or La Niña conditions, which can create a more conducive environment for hurricane formation.

Hurricane season starts June 1, so now is the time to update emergency plans, restock supplies and stay alert. Don't wait until a storm is knocking at your door.

