Florida braces for hurricane season amid budget standoff, but DeSantis says state is ready

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In a follow-up to a story we brought you last week— the governor’s office says it isn’t sweating the double whammy of hurricane season and a potential state government shutdown.

Let’s be clear, no one wants a state government shutdown. It would be Florida’s first true one in state history — and the House, Senate, and governor’s office are all negotiating to avoid that. But even if it does happen during hurricane season, Gov. Ron DeSantis thinks Florida will be more than prepared.

Amid budget standoff, DeSantis says state is ready for hurricane season

We’re now just days away from the start of the 2025 hurricane season, and early predictions continue to suggest an “above average” year. Colorado State University is forecasting 17 named storms and nine hurricanes for the Atlantic season, which starts on June 1.

“You know, we are approaching hurricane season, and I think that we're due for a break. But you know, the minute you start saying that…” DeSantis said in Tampa on Tuesday.

Despite some reports that FEMA may not be prepared, the governor expressed confidence in the state's readiness. It comes after an internal FEMA review found: “As FEMA transforms to a smaller footprint, the intent for this hurricane season is not well understood. Thus, FEMA is not ready.”

Regardless, DeSantis expected Florida would manage.

“You hear these different things,” he said. “I know the media is trying to make an issue of FEMA, this or that. Just know, in Florida, our preparations and our immediate response always assumed FEMA wouldn't be there for us.”

Experts from Florida State University echoed the sentiment. They said during a press call last week a diminished FEMA presence would likely have more limited effects on a state like Florida, which has years of hurricane experience. Though what exactly will happen is still foggy.

“We don't know exactly how this is going to shake out,” said David Merrick, who directs the FSU Emergency Management and Homeland Security Program. “FEMA doesn't know how this is going to shake out at this point. So it's a wait and see, but the responsibility still sits where it always has at the local level and then supported by the state.”

Meanwhile, a separate concern continues to simmer in Tallahassee. Lawmakers have yet to reach a budget agreement as the July 1 deadline looms. At last check, the chambers still lacked a framework — differing on how much to spend and where to cut. They told us to expect an update by midweek but the clock is ticking.

Even if time runs out, officials with the governor’s office tell us DeSantis could order emergency declarations and executive orders to ensure the state government can keep funding at needed levels without disruption. It’s something that’s never been done before — but might be needed if Mother Nature and lawmakers can’t avoid a perfect storm of chaos.

Later this week we find out what NOAA thinks about this season. They’re set to announce their prediction on Thursday morning.