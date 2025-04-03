Colorado State University predicts 'above-normal' 2025 hurricane season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season begins in less than two months, and forecasters are busy crunching the numbers to give us an idea of what we can expect.

Experts at Colorado State University released their annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast on Thursday, predicting that we could once again see an "above-normal" season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The university's forecast — considered one of the top predictors of hurricane season — calls for 17 named storms, 9 hurricanes and four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU calls for above-normal season: 17 named storms, 9 hurricanes & 4 major hurricanes. Relatively warm Atlantic and likely absence of #ElNino are the primary reasons.https://t.co/H82Wa95CqH pic.twitter.com/0sg17RhvVx — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 3, 2025

Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University, said his department predicts a 51% chance of a hurricane hitting the U.S. coastline and a 26% chance of one hitting the East Coast, including the Florida peninsula.

"Sea surface temperatures across the eastern and central Atlantic are generally warmer than normal, but not as warm as they were last year at this time," the report said.

He said one of the reasons for the active Atlantic hurricane season forecast is the unlikelihood of El Niño, which typically reduces Atlantic hurricane activity because it increases wind shear in the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic.

Last year's hurricane season was slow to ramp up but eventually had 18 named storms. That included three hurricanes — Debby, Helene and Milton — that made landfall in Florida.

Coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. Preparations should be made for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release its hurricane forecast in late May.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs until Nov. 30.

Read the full report below: