Veterans group remembers Cody Dudek, whose death state lists as casualty of Hurricane Ian

34-year-old soldier, found dead in shallow floodwater in Martin County, had been wounded in Afghanistan, struggled with civilian life
A veterans group known as Grey Team remembers the 34-year-old soldier who struggled with civilian life but overcame hardships only to die in floodwater caused by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian.
Viking warrior sendoff for Cody Dudek
Posted at 11:16 PM, Oct 05, 2022
Posted at 11:16 PM, Oct 05, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy found the body of Cody Dudek last week, in shallow floodwater before Hurricane Ian made landfall.

The flood was caused by the rain from the outer bands of the hurricane, which is why the regional medical examiner lists his death as storm-related.

An area veterans group hopes people remember the 34-year-old as a soldier who served his country and not just a casualty of Hurricane Ian.

"His death was devastating to us," said Cary Reichbach, the president of Grey Team, a group specializing in mental health and suicide prevention among veterans and those on active duty.

Dudek had just been medically discharged as an Army staff sergeant when he came to the group after surviving combat in Afghanistan.

Dudek was shot, badly wounded and, according to Reichbach, struggled with civilian life when he moved to a home in Lantana.

"He lost his family, his mother and father, at a very early age," said Reichbach. "He lost his young daughter while he was on deployment."

Cody Dudek, 1988-2022
Cody Dudek was wounded during combat in Afghanistan but struggled with civilian life, although he had recently gotten engaged and was promoted at work.

Veterans and friends from Grey Team held a beachfront service for Dudek over the weekend.

They approximated a Viking warrior sendoff, burning a picture of Dudek and tossing the ashes into the Atlantic Ocean.

Dudek's death comes just after he his engagement to his girlfriend in Lantana. Dudek also was promoted to a supervisor's position at his job.

"His life had completely turned around," said Reichbach. "He was, you know, in such a better place than when we first met him."

His relatives are planning a funeral near his hometown of Buffalo, New York.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
