34-year-old man's body found in 10 inches of floodwater in Martin County

Victim working on construction early Wednesday morning, sheriff's office says
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found in about 10 inches of floodwater on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Treasure Coast.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 28, 2022
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found in about 10 inches of floodwater on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Treasure Coast.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the body of a 34-year-old man was discovered face-down in a residential area along Southwest Lost River Road, just south of Palm City.

The man was working on construction early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength

Crime scene investigators from the Martin County Sheriff's Office are on scene looking into the circumstances of the man's death.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said there was no visible trauma to the man's body, and the agency doesn't believe, at this point, that his death has anything to do with Hurricane Ian and bad weather.

No other information is expected to be released until an autopsy is completed.

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.