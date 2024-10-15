Vero Beach and Indian River County Humane Society working to reunite owners with lost pets

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Following the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, many pet owners have reached out to us through email and social media to report their beloved pets missing.

WPTV's Mello Styles is actively investigating how you can locate your furry companions.

In the wake of the storm, four dogs were separated from their owners and are currently housed in cages at the Vero Beach and Indian River County Humane Society.

"It's such a scary and emotional time," CEO Liz Smokowski said.

These pets, believed to be lost during the recent tornadoes, are under the care of the Vero Beach and Indian River County Humane Society.

"We have seen a few, but fortunately not a lot," Smokowski said.

Since the tornadoes, distraught pet owners have been fervently using social media in hopes of reuniting with their furry friends.

Smokowski revealed that the Humane Society has its own dedicated Facebook page for lost and found pets.

She advised owners of lost pets should post multiple pictures.

"We have a team of our staff that are viewing that page, and seeing if there is a match to your picture of an animal we have taken in," Smokowski said.

Tragically, not all lost pets will be claimed, and they will be in need of new homes.

Smokowski announced that they will be hosting an adoption event this Friday at Dyer Subaru in Vero Beach, allowing people to adopt a new family member for free.