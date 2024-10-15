Watch Now
United Against Poverty turns their attention to tornado relief assistance

WPTV's Kendall Hyde is seeking solutions for Indian River County residents impacted by Hurricane Milton
Nearly a week after tornadoes tore through Indian River County, damaging homes and leaving people without power, a nonprofit is now providing much-needed relief.
Posted
and last updated

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a week after tornadoes tore through Indian River County, damaging homes and leaving people without power, a nonprofit is now providing much-needed relief.

Around 1,000 people in Indian River County are still without power and their homes.

So, the team at United Against Poverty started a disaster relief program to provide food and post-natural disaster assistance.

For years, Indian River County residents have come to United Against Poverty's facility for food, unemployment benefits, and community resources.

Now, the UP Center is turning their attention to tornado victims.

United Against Poverty Executive Director Matt Tanner
United Against Poverty Executive Director Matt Tanner explains why they decided to open the UP Center.

"We got in touch with a lot of our stakeholders and collaborators and decided yesterday to open up the UP Center," said United Against Poverty Executive Director Matt Tanner. "Anybody in the community that needs support post-hurricane, this is the spot to come."

The UP Center now has Federal Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross, the United Way, and several other resources.

"I think that's a really good thing to do, because so many people in this area were hit, and it was really bad," said Vero Beach resident Denise Caligiuri.

She is thankful that last week's tornadoes didn't impact her home but knows the same can't be said for her neighbors.

"I'm utilizing the Treasure Coast Homeless services, because my home is not liveable as of today," Vero Beach resident Anthonecia Teague said. "So, they're helping me get a new one."

Vero Beach resident Anthonecia Teague.png
Vero Beach resident Anthonecia Teague says she been able to get housing assistance and essentials at the UP Center.

Teague said that she lost her home last week when several tornadoes hit Vero Beach.

Now, with little money and no place to call home, she's grateful for any help she can get.

"We were pretty much left with nothing. I'm starting all over," Teague said. "Now, I'm able to get new furniture, food, feminine hygiene. Everything I need is here."

The team with UP said they'll be providing the services for the foreseeable future.

You must come in and speak with a representative to see if you qualify for UP's services.

