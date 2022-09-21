Turks and Caicos impacted by Hurricane Fiona; relief efforts underway

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Fiona hit the Turks and Caicos islands Tuesday morning.

"You can hear it pretty loud, just the noise of the storm is intimidating," said Donna Davis, a Turks and Caicos resident. "We were braced for a 1 and then turned into a 3 so it's been really windy a lot of debris all over the roads."

Fiona grew to a Category 3 storm in 24 hours, becoming the season's first major hurricane.

"We know some friends that are on the other side of the island that haven't had power since midnight last night so they're at the complete mercy of their phone to keep them abreast of what's going on," said Davis.

Davis is an 11-year Turks and Caicos resident and says about half the island is without power and they're bracing more damage overnight.

"We thought the storm was supposed to be out of here by two but it looks like it's hanging on pretty strong," said Davis. "What I hope for is that we walk out and we're doing a lot of yard work."

Meanwhile, places like Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Haiti were also affected and organizations like Food for the Poor (FFTP) have boots on the ground.

"I think they can use all the help they can get. We have to do it right and we have to do it in the most efficient way," said Jisabelle Garcia-Pedroso, the director of programs and operations with FFTP.

Through their vetted partners, FFTP plans to buy supplies on the islands as well as assess what more needs to be shipped in.

"We're not just there in the relief phase but we are relief through rehabilitation and development organization to be able to get people back on their feet, back on what's next. And we know that this is going to be long term and unique to food for the poor is that we stay there for the long haul," said Garcia-Pedroso.

Tuesday, the organization was able to deliver blankets, tarps, hygiene kits and other deliver disaster supplies to over 500 families in the Dominican Republic alone.