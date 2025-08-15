TROPICS: Erin strengthens into hurricane, anticipated to become Category 4 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We officially have the first hurricane of the season as Erin strengthened into a Category 1 storm on Friday morning.

Erin has sustained max winds of 75 mph, traveling westward toward the northeastern Caribbean. Before reaching the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Erin to take a right turn to the north, sparing the Bahamas and the United States' east coast and Florida by about 550 miles.

The NHC anticipates Erin becoming a Category 4 hurricane by Monday.

