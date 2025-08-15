Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TROPICS: Erin strengthens into hurricane, anticipated to become Category 4 storm

Erin is the first hurricane of the season
Hurricane Erin 11am Aug. 15, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We officially have the first hurricane of the season as Erin strengthened into a Category 1 storm on Friday morning.

Erin has sustained max winds of 75 mph, traveling westward toward the northeastern Caribbean. Before reaching the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Erin to take a right turn to the north, sparing the Bahamas and the United States' east coast and Florida by about 550 miles.

The NHC anticipates Erin becoming a Category 4 hurricane by Monday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

HURRICANE GUIDE

2025 STORM NAMES

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.