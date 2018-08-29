Tropical wave could make for wet Labor Day in Florida

A tropical wave is expected to move toward South Florida from the southeast at the end of the Labor Day weekend, increasing our rain chances.

One computer model begins to develop the wave near the Bahamas and then moves it across Florida, increasing our rain chances on Monday but especially Tuesday.

That same computer model really develops the wave once it moves across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico as it heads for the Florida Panhandle.

Another reliable computer model simply brings us more rain by late Monday and into Tuesday.

Tropical wave off Africa

Also, a separate tropical wave will move off the coast of Africa on Thursday into Friday. According to most computer models, it immediately begin to develop into a storm.

However, most models agree that this system will immediately begin to move northwest and eventually north. This means it will just head up into the open ocean instead of traveling toward the Caribbean or U.S.

Currently this wave has a 30 percent chance of development, but could go higher once the wave moves out over the water.

