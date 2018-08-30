Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms

Felicia Combs, WPTV Webteam, Glenn Glazer
11:05 AM, Aug 30, 2018
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for what's it's calling Potential Tropical Cyclone Six.

The system could become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Florence later Thursday.

It's impacting the Cabo Verde islands but expected to stay over the open Atlantic and is not a threat to South Florida.

Current models have the storm, which is off Africa, turning north into the Central Atlantic, and not due west toward the Caribbean or the U.S.

