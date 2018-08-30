Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for what's it's calling Potential Tropical Cyclone Six.

The system could become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Florence later Thursday.

It's impacting the Cabo Verde islands but expected to stay over the open Atlantic and is not a threat to South Florida.

Current models have the storm, which is off Africa, turning north into the Central Atlantic, and not due west toward the Caribbean or the U.S.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has formed in the far eastern Atlantic. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava. Full advisory: http://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/vg6aFdFpEa — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2018