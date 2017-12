High pressure will stick around for the first weekend of Winter and then a very weak cold front arrives for Christmas Day. It will drop temperatures by a few degrees but we warm up quickly again by the middle of the week. Then a chance of showers each day as we end the week.

RELATED: Radar | Latest Alerts | Download: Storm Shield & WPTV app

Saturday: Sunshine, High 82, Light wind

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm, High 81

Christmas Day: Partly sunny with a shower possible, slightly cooler, High 77

Tuesday through Friday: Partly sunny and warm again, breezy northeast wind, highs near 80.