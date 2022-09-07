Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Tropical Storm Earl becomes hurricane; second of the season

No threat to the U.S.
Hurricane Earl NHC.PNG
WPTV
Hurricane Earl NHC.PNG
Posted at 9:21 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 21:50:47-04

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday evening, becoming the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane by Friday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The 8 p.m advisory has Earl located 550 miles south of the Island of Bermuda, moving northward at 6 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning.

The NHC said maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Earl have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

Hurricane Earl poses no threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Tropics starting up, swell in the forecast

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.