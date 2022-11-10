Watch Now
Storm surge from Nicole buries Palm Beach Shores walkway, tips over stone benches

'I've never seen anything this bad before,' resident says
The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole has knocked over a stone bench and completely buried the boardwalk with sand on Singer Island.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 18:43:34-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole has knocked over a stone bench and completely buried the boardwalk with sand on Singer Island.

"I wouldn't want to see even Category 2 if this was a Category 1, you know," said surfer Lisa Murphy.

People familiar with the area are reacting to the aftermath of the storm, as the boardwalk usually has lush vegetation and a paved walkway that runs down the inlet.

"It's pretty crazy, I’ve never seen anything this bad on this coast before and I've been here maybe four, five years," she said.

Lisa Murphy.jpg
Lisa Murphy explains how the aftermath of Nicole.

Even getting to the inlet wasn't easy for drivers as the road is flooded in nearly knee-deep water.

"Well, we were inside and it didn't really feel like much but we're kind of surprised to see all this," said Phil Pusey, who is visiting form Pennsylvania.

Phil Pusey.jpg
Phil Pusey came to Florida with friends and this is his first hurricane.

Pusey and his friends got into town last night and he said Nicole was his first hurricane.

"I've always wanted to ride out a storm but I wouldn't want to ride out a Cat 2 or anything more than that," he said.

The group is in town for another week, and they said they plan to enjoy the rest of what should be a sunnier vacation.

Meanwhile, some residents are already trying to clean up the sand at their beach access but overall thankful the damage wasn't worse.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.