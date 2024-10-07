St. Lucie County works to prevent flooding ahead of Milton

In St. Lucie County, crews spent the day clearing drains and canals of any blockages.

All of this rain ahead of Hurricane Milton is only making their jobs harder.

The county’s biggest concern right now: the rain.

Residents are being asked to clear out their culverts to prevent further flooding.

Port St Lucie FLOODING FEARS: What residents are saying ahead of Milton Cassandra Garcia

The ground is very saturated from days of rain.

County crews are staging pumps in flood-prone areas to help control the water.

Erick Gill, communications director for St. Lucie County, said the storm drainage system can only handle 4 to 6 inches of water an hour.

“If you think about a funnel, if you're pouring into a funnel and you pour it too quickly, then it's going to spill,” said Gill. “Those swales and roads are meant to be the secondary collectors of that rainfall to keep it out of homes and businesses.”

Remember: When you see flooded streets, do not drive into the water.