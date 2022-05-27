Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Sales tax holiday on storm supplies starts Saturday

Next week is start of hurricane season, which is predicted to be above-average this year. Getting prepared can be quite costly, but starting Saturday, you'll have the chance to save some money.
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 17:18:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Next week is start of hurricane season, which is predicted to be above-average this year.

Getting prepared can be quite costly, but starting Saturday, you'll have the chance to save some money.

On aisle 24 inside Rocky's Ace Hardware, Bill Butler is getting his store ready before customers start taking advantage of Florida's Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday.

"If you're thinking about getting these products, please come get them now because if you're here on the days before a hurricane and the line is to the back of a store, it makes it tough," Butler said.

Storm season is almost here and starting Saturday, you can save some money on hurricane supplies.

Select items with no sales tax include generators for $1000 or less, flashlights for $40 or less, and tarps and batteries.

"Wait until that last minute and that's when people are in a frantic mode and some of those products might not be here," Butler said.

This week, Palm Beach County leaders presented their Storm Season Preparedness Report in front of county commissioners, urging new and long-time residents to make a storm plan and make it now.

"With so many people moving to the county, get to know your neighbors and educate them about preparations," said Mary Blakeney, Palm Beach County's director of emergency management. "Over the past 11 years, South Florida is hurricane country. Palm Beach County has been extremely lucky."

And with forecasters predicting a busy season, stores across Florida are getting the supplies ready.

"In case that little hurricane threat comes our way, we'll be ready for it," Butler said.

The sales tax holiday runs from May 28 through June 10.

For the first time, this year some items for your pets are also tax-free.

For a complete list of eligible items, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.