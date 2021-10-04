Watch
Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist cautions that more than 60% of landfalling hurricanes occur after peak of season
NOAA
Hurricane Wilma
Hurricane Wilma satellite image
Posted at 2:25 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 14:26:18-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. And though September is the most active month of the season, the potential for dangerous hurricanes to make landfall in Florida continues throughout October.

There have already been 20 named storms this year, leaving only Wanda before we move to an alternate list of names.

"Even though we are past the peak, more than 60% of landfalling hurricanes in South Florida happen after the peak of Hurricane season," said WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist James Wieland.

South Florida hurricane landfalls

The most named storms in a single season happened just last year with a record high 30 named storms in 2020. 14 of those were hurricanes with 4 of them appearing during the month of October.

Hurricane Wilma made landfall on Oct. 24, 2005, as a Category 3 hurricane on Florida's southwest coast. It was a Category 2 hurricane by the time it reached Palm Beach County.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Michael in 2018 became the first Category 5 hurricane to hit the U.S. since Andrew in 1992. Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach, Florida, on Oct. 10 with estimated 160 mph winds, causing massive damage to the Florida Panhandle.

"Hotspots to watch in October are the northwest Caribbean, Central and eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Bahamas and off the east coast of the US," said Wieland. "These are the most favorable areas to find storms in October."

October hurricane development

To prepare, officials said you should know your evacuation zone and where to go if you have to leave your home.

Also, prepare your hurricane kit with enough water, medications, and other necessary supplies for you and your family to last at least 72 hours.

In addition, make sure your insurance coverage is up-to-date.

"Make an emergency plan. Make sure everyone in your household knows what the plan is and where to go in case of an emergency," said Brent Bloomfield, assistant chief of the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue Department.

2021 STORM NAMES

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.