Daily tropical updates from the NHC have begun as 2025 hurricane season nears

Tropics look quiet for the next 7 days, National Hurricane Center says
Tropical activity on May 15, 2025
National Hurricane Center
Tropical activity on May 15, 2025
MIAMI — Hurricane season is still a few weeks away, but daily forecasts from the National Hurricane Center have already started.

The NHC on Thursday released its first tropical outlook forecast for the 2025 hurricane season.

The good thing is that the tropics look quiet for the next seven days.

The tropical weather outlook is issued from May 15 through Nov. 30 each year.  The times they are issued are 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

More advisories are issued at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. if a named storm forms.

Click here to read the full tropical weather discussion issued by the NHC for Thursday.

Experts at Colorado State University released their annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast last month, predicting that we could see an "above-normal" season again.

The first named storm of the 2025 hurricane season will be Andrea.
HURRICANE GUIDE

2025 STORM NAMES

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.