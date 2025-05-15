Daily tropical updates from the NHC have begun as 2025 hurricane season nears

MIAMI — Hurricane season is still a few weeks away, but daily forecasts from the National Hurricane Center have already started.

The NHC on Thursday released its first tropical outlook forecast for the 2025 hurricane season.

The good thing is that the tropics look quiet for the next seven days.

WATCH BELOW: Cancellations cloud this year's hurricane conference

Cancellations cloud Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach

The tropical weather outlook is issued from May 15 through Nov. 30 each year. The times they are issued are 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. More advisories are issued at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. if a named storm forms.

Experts at Colorado State University released their annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast last month, predicting that we could see an "above-normal" season again.

The first named storm of the 2025 hurricane season will be Andrea.