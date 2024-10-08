Watch Now
Port St. Lucie prepares for flooding ahead of Milton

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie is working to drain water from retention ponds and canals before Milton hits.

The city has seen drastic flooding in recent weeks, and this time around city leaders are thankful they have enough time to prepare.

A couple weeks ago, the city saw significant flooding after an afternoon downpour.

Since then, city crews have been working since Thursday to prevent this from happening again.

FLOODING FEARS: What residents are saying ahead of Milton

The city has been able to lower water levels by eight inches. They are focused on canals and retention ponds.

Residents WPTV spoke with don’t seem too worried, but they’re getting ready.

“ I'm not that concerned about it yet, I think we’re going to be on the outer side of it,” said Toni Harvey. “You never know, so we’re prepared.”

The city said residents can do their part in reducing flooding by cleaning their swales or culverts of any blockages.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

