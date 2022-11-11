Watch Now
Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole

Storm surge floods roads, low-lying garage levels
Strong waves and high wind gusts took over the beach at the Palm Beach Shores Inlet as Hurricane Nicole approached the coast of Florida on Wednesday night.
Palm Beach Shores after Hurricane Nicole, Nov. 10, 2022
Posted at 10:27 PM, Nov 10, 2022
PALM BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Strong waves and high wind gusts took over the beach at the Palm Beach Shores Inlet as Hurricane Nicole approached the coast of Florida on Wednesday night.

The storm surge flooded the entire roadway, even pouring into low-lying garage levels.

Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill watched it all from her second-floor condo.

"You know, it's really funny that we've lived here for so long that we don't panic," Hockenberry-Guptill said. "I just like to watch everything that goes on."

Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill shares what she saw when Hurricane Nicole roared ashore late Wednesday night.
Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill shares what she saw when Hurricane Nicole roared ashore late Wednesday night.

She said water had to be pumped out of the garages.

Meanwhile, the beach took a beating from the storm.

Ethan Wickham, dog walker on Palm Beach Shores
Ethan Wickham discusses the erosion on Palm Beach Shores following the wrath of Hurricane Nicole.

"There's definitely some work to do," resident Ethan Wickham said.

Normally there's a boardwalk along the beach. However, storm surge and high wind gusts just picked up sand and blew it all over.

Even the bushes along the boardwalk were barely visible Thursday because of all of the sand.

Nicole might have only been a Category 1 storm, but it brought fierce storm surge and large waves, resulting in beach erosion.

