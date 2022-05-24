Palm Beach County leaders urge residents to prepare for hurricane season

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida continues to see an influx of people moving here from out of state, and for many, they've never been through a hurricane before.

The impacts can be dangerous and deadly, and we can feel a hurricane well before it makes landfall.

"These storms have taught us many lessons. One of the most important is that it's never too early to prepare for the devastating impacts of hurricanes," said Dr. Rick Spinrad, the administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Now, only days away from what's predicted to be an above-average season, Palm Beach County is making sure everyone is prepared.

"With so many people moving to the county get to know your neighbors and educate them about preparations," said Mary Blakeney, Palm Beach County's director of emergency management.

County leaders presented their Storm Season Preparedness Report in front of county commissioners Tuesday, urging new and long-time residents to make a storm plan and make it now.

"Over the past 11 years, South Florida is hurricane country. Palm Beach County has been extremely lucky," Blakeney said.

You can plan ahead by knowing if you live in an evacuation zone. Build a kit with five to seven days of supplies, canned food, prescriptions, batteries, and flashlights.

And if you plan to ride out the storm at home, shutter and shelter in place.

"As for water, you should plan for one gallon per person per day," Blakeney said.

Any shift in a storm's path can make a major difference, so you need to stay informed.

"We prepare every year for every storm season like it's going to be a difficult one. We prepare for the worst, we pray for the best," said Deputy County Adminstrator Todd Bonlarron.

The National Hurricane Center is also reminding folks it can be just as dangerous after a storm passes.

WPTV has compiled a list of helpful links here to help navigate you through hurricane season.