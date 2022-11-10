North Carolina man, flooded out of Airbnb during fishing trip, gets help from strangers

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Once Hurricane Nicole passes, vacationer David Flowers will be able to get back to his fishing trip at Jetty Park in Fort Pierce.

"We get caught in a storm every time we come down," Flowers told WPTV on Wednesday night as rain and winds from the Category 1 hurricane battered the area.

The North Carolina man said he got a great Airbnb. At least, he thought the location by the St. Lucie Inlet was great. Until his rooms began flooding.

Jon Shainman/WPTV David Flowers thought this Airbnb rental by the St. Lucie Inlet was a great location. But then it started flooding.

"Tried to put some sandbags at the door just to help, and it's just not helping," Flowers said.

But then he got some help from strangers.

"We, thank God, ran into some people who were nice enough to let us stay with them," Flowers said.