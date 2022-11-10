Watch Now
North Carolina man, flooded out of Airbnb during fishing trip, gets help from strangers

'We get caught in a storm every time we come down,' David Flowers tells WPTV
David Flowers came to Florida to go fishing, but he wound up flooded out of his Airbnb. Until he got help from strangers.
Posted at 9:42 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 21:42:38-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Once Hurricane Nicole passes, vacationer David Flowers will be able to get back to his fishing trip at Jetty Park in Fort Pierce.

"We get caught in a storm every time we come down," Flowers told WPTV on Wednesday night as rain and winds from the Category 1 hurricane battered the area.

The North Carolina man said he got a great Airbnb. At least, he thought the location by the St. Lucie Inlet was great. Until his rooms began flooding.

Airbnb that David Flowers rented started flooding, Nov. 9, 2022
David Flowers thought this Airbnb rental by the St. Lucie Inlet was a great location. But then it started flooding.

"Tried to put some sandbags at the door just to help, and it's just not helping," Flowers said.

But then he got some help from strangers.

"We, thank God, ran into some people who were nice enough to let us stay with them," Flowers said.

