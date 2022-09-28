Mobile home suffers damage after strong storms hit Martin County

Watch Now
A possible tornado hit a mobile home park in Martin County on Tuesday night, causing substantial damage.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 16:57:37-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A strong storm hit a mobile home park in Martin County on Tuesday night, causing substantial damage to at least one home.

The resident of the home, located in the Fork River Estates, said their entire mobile home started shaking, causing panels of the roof to peel off from the strong winds.

Mary Huynh and her roommate could not believe no other home was damaged.

"I think we got the brunt of it," Huynh said. "I think the tornado came just to our house."

She said around 11 p.m. she got an alert for a tornado warning.

People inside the home said they hit the floor when they heard debris hitting the windows.

"The house just kind of shook a little bit and you just heard stuff hit the windows and stuff," Huynh said.

Neighbors said they also heard strong winds rush through.

"Like a train, whooo, yeah, it was very strong," neighbor Enrique Padron said.

Parts of the aluminum roof were still scattered on the ground Wednesday afternoon.

The roof of a recreational vehicle was also damaged, causing the owners to put a tarp on it to prevent water from leaking inside.

No other homes in the park sustained any damage from the storm. However, some palm fronds and garbage cans were scattered around the neighborhood.

Other neighbors said they are grateful the damage wasn't widespread.

The entire Treasure Coast is under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Thursday.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.