Hurricane season is almost here: Plan your evacuation route now

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — With hurricane season officially underway starting Monday, emergency officials have one clear message for residents: Don't wait until a storm is bearing down to figure out your evacuation plan.

The most critical step? Finding out if you live in an evacuation zone – and if so, which one.

"What we need the public to know is, what zone are they in? Are they in an evacuation zone?" said Oscar Hance, manager of the Saint Lucie Emergency Management Division. "You've got zone A, zone B. Those are based primarily on storm surge zones."

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Residents can check their evacuation zone on their county's website.

When it comes to actually leaving, officials say to think strategically. Evacuate tens of miles, not hundreds, if possible. Fill up gas tanks before traffic gets heavy, and know multiple ways out of your area.

St. Lucie County Transit will provide buses to pick up residents at designated spots and transport them to shelters. But pack smart, warns Transit Director Adolfo Cavelli.

"It is very important we ask residents to make sure they bring all their medicines and some clothing for a night or two, but keep it very simple because space is limited in our buses," Cavelli said.

Some locals are taking the early preparation message to heart. Randall Skinner of Palm Beach Gardens said he always keeps adequate water, gas and needed supplies to take care of his family and those around him.

For essential workers like Colleen, a hospital worker from Palm Beach Gardens, preparation looks different.

"I work at a local hospital, so I serve during the storm. So I'll secure my home and then proceed to the hospital to do my shift," she said.

Antarr of West Palm Beach emphasized having backup plans. He recommends stocking up on food, perishable items and canned goods, plus having a relative's house to go to that may not be in the storm's path.

The key to a successful evacuation is planning now, before you're watching a storm approach on radar. Once a hurricane threatens, roads quickly become parking lots – making early preparation the difference between a smooth evacuation and a dangerous scramble.