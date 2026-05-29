Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Hurricane season is almost here: Plan your evacuation route now

Hurricane season begins June 1
Evacuation route
WFTS
Evacuation route
Posted
and last updated

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — With hurricane season officially underway starting Monday, emergency officials have one clear message for residents: Don't wait until a storm is bearing down to figure out your evacuation plan.

The most critical step? Finding out if you live in an evacuation zone – and if so, which one.

"What we need the public to know is, what zone are they in? Are they in an evacuation zone?" said Oscar Hance, manager of the Saint Lucie Emergency Management Division. "You've got zone A, zone B. Those are based primarily on storm surge zones."

WATCH:

Hurricane season is almost here: Plan your evacuation route now

Residents can check their evacuation zone on their county's website.

When it comes to actually leaving, officials say to think strategically. Evacuate tens of miles, not hundreds, if possible. Fill up gas tanks before traffic gets heavy, and know multiple ways out of your area.

St. Lucie County Transit will provide buses to pick up residents at designated spots and transport them to shelters. But pack smart, warns Transit Director Adolfo Cavelli.

"It is very important we ask residents to make sure they bring all their medicines and some clothing for a night or two, but keep it very simple because space is limited in our buses," Cavelli said.

Some locals are taking the early preparation message to heart. Randall Skinner of Palm Beach Gardens said he always keeps adequate water, gas and needed supplies to take care of his family and those around him.

For essential workers like Colleen, a hospital worker from Palm Beach Gardens, preparation looks different.

"I work at a local hospital, so I serve during the storm. So I'll secure my home and then proceed to the hospital to do my shift," she said.

Antarr of West Palm Beach emphasized having backup plans. He recommends stocking up on food, perishable items and canned goods, plus having a relative's house to go to that may not be in the storm's path.

The key to a successful evacuation is planning now, before you're watching a storm approach on radar. Once a hurricane threatens, roads quickly become parking lots – making early preparation the difference between a smooth evacuation and a dangerous scramble.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Windchop continues

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2026 STORM NAMES

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Leah

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.