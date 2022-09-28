Watch Now
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County

Several roads are flooded in Port St. Lucie due to Hurricane Ian.
Posted at 6:31 PM, Sep 28, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.  — Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County.

One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce.

One resident told WPTV she has to deal with some grown-over storm drains which then lead to flooding and some anxious moments.

"I expect it only to get up to probably to the top of that hill, I don’t expect it to get up to the house," the resident said. "Hopefully not, I don’t expect it to. My backyard will be a lake. I got a generator, got propane, got gas and food, pet supplies, it’s just the water."

That's one thing she seems to have no control over. She said it's not just her home, but several blocks in the neighborhood experience the flooding and this storm is just something they will have to get through.

