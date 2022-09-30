Watch Now
Hurricane Ian evacuees returning home, facing uncertainty

'It looks like someone dropped a bomb over there,' one evacuee said
Posted at 10:01 PM, Sep 29, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.  — The aftermath of hurricane Ian has impacted several of our neighbors from out west who fled to South Florida to seek shelter. Many evacuees are now getting ready to return home and face uncertainty.

It’s nerve-wracking. It’s stressful," said Mark Bishop who lives in Port Charlotte.

After spending the past three days at a Palm Beach County hotel, he's mentally preparing himself for what's to come.

"We’re not sure of the full extent of it, neighbors that stayed in place said that there is trees down and there’s a fence down," said Bishop.

Bishop and his wife are holding on to hope for the best possible outcome although they won't have any power or running water.

"We are hopeful that the house is going to be okay. I have storm shutters up so I'll find out how well they worked when we get home," he said.

Gary Hunt was also impacted by the storm.

"It looks like someone dropped a bomb over there," said Hunt.

Strong winds blew off his storm shutters and his newly built house now needs a new roof.

"They were the contractor storm shutters when they built the house and they’re basically flagged into the wall and it just ripped the flags and everything panels are gone," said Hunt.

Living close to Charlotte Harbour, he feared the worst, however, he's grateful that he still has a place to call home.

"We were just fortunate. I think that we got out and we still have a house to go back to," Hunt said.

