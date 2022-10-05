Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Hurricane Ian evacuees get help after catalytic converter stolen

Jim Grey says despite his hardships he wants to help others impacted by Hurricane Ian
A Fort Myers couple who lost their home to Hurricane Ian and was targeted by thieves after evacuating is receiving help from the community.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 18:16:20-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers couple who lost their home to Hurricane Ian and was targeted by thieves after evacuating is receiving help from the community.

“We only brought enough for a night or two, thinking we’re gonna go back, really didn’t know what to expect,” said Jim Grey. “We just moved here from New Jersey.”

Grey and his wife evacuated to West Palm Beach from Fort Myers.
While weathering the storm, they were targeted by thieves. Two catalytic converters were stolen from his truck overnight.

Jim Grey.jpg
Jim Grey says despite his hardships he wants to help others impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“I already found out my place was a total loss back home in Fort Myers and I was like what else could be going on,” said Grey.

In the past year, many catalytic converter thefts have occurred in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

“We’ve probably done, this year, over 100 stolen catalytic converters,” said Ron Katz, owner of Midas Auto Service in West Palm Beach. “When they mold it down, they are worth about $10,000 an ounce on the open market.”

Ron Katz.jpg
Ron Katz of Midas Autocare in West Palm Beach says they've seen over 100 stolen catalytic converters in the area.

Midas replaced the stolen parts from Grey's truck for free.

“You can’t help but feel bad for the guy,” said Katz. “But with what’s going on over there, did he really have to have this on top of it.”

Grey returned to Fort Myers days later and showed the damage left from Ian.

“The photos are photos but when you physically see it, it looks like a war zone,” said Grey. “I want to donate my time back to try and help people if I can.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: North Swell picking up, along with the wind

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.