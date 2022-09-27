Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Hurricane evacuees flee to Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian

Rooms fill up as residents drive across the state
Some people from the west coast of Florida in the path of Hurricane Ian are not taking chances and are headed east to South Florida or the Treasure Coast.
Hurricane evacuee in Royal Palm Beach, Sept. 27, 2022
Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 18:02:31-04

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla.  — Many residents from the west coast of Florida, who are in the path of Hurricane Ian, are not taking chances and are headed east to South Florida or the Treasure Coast.

One man said it took him six hours to travel from the west coast of Florida to the Pioneer Inn in Royal Palm Beach, located along Southern Boulevard.

Evacuees said they are stressed over thinking about what the hurricane could do to their homes and community.

Others said they live in an evacuation zone, prompting them to pack up their valuables and leave their home.

Kevin Griffith, Hurricane Ian evacuee from Sarasota, Sept. 27, 2022
Kevin Griffith, a resident of Sarasota, left his home and came to Royal Palm Beach to avoid Hurricane Ian.

"We learned, I think, during Irma that the stress is much better when you’re watching it on TV than when you’re in the house, especially with the kids," Kevin Griffith of Sarasota.

"I've been on the phone all day, people have been calling from the west coast [of Florida]," Sophia Manzanares, an employee at the Pioneer Inn.

"People are definitely leaving the area, and they're just going straight across the state to make sure they're safe," Pamela Kimble of Fort Myers.

Workers at the Pioneer Inn said all of their rooms are now fully booked.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Ian expected to have impacts on Florida

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.