How to protect yourself from fraud in Milton's aftermath

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Tall piles of debris line the residential streets on the island in Vero Beach. Many of the roofs that don't have trees on top of them are covered with blue tarp. A fence that's still standing is a rare find.

Keith Schaefer still was preparing his home last Wednesday for Hurricane Milton, which was expected to bring strong wind and heavy rain. Then the unexpected happened.

"I was actually putting the last storm shutters up right here-- like four or five left -- I heard, like, traffic. It sounded like traffic," Schaefer said. "I turned around, and stuff was just flying through the air. By time I ran inside, a palm tree came down and crashed right where I was standing."

The Schaefers' home is still livable; although the sliding glass door shattered, despite being covered by hurricane shutters. Schaefer said trees and utility poles toppled around the home he shares with his wife, and a neighbor's playground set blew through the fence that separates their yards.

"(I'm) just devastated, you know. When you look around and to see what it used to be, and all the oak trees are just gone. It's just hard to explain," Schaefer said.

Thankfully, he said support showed up quickly.

"(People were) handing out water, handing out lunch bags with peanut butter sandwiches and apples and treats inside throughout the few days. It was really great," Schaefer said. "We got a lot of tree services out, and helped with debris."

But as communities in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are tasked with putting their homes and businesses back together, people also have to decipher who's there to help, and who's there to take advantage.

"Even without a storm, there's not enough manpower in this town to get the work done under normal circumstances," said Dan Beuth.

Beuth is a senior project manager with Ryan Jones & Associates, a construction company based in Vero Beach.

He's been working in Vero Beach for 44 years and said he's seen this scenario play out over and over again.

"When a storm hits, all these people come in, most of them unlicensed," he said. "I mean, just look at license plates. Texas, you know, all over. They're coming here, so it's kind of unfortunate for the homeowner, because most of them don't know any better."

With so much demand for home repairs and debris removal, Beuth said homeowners can face long wait times and be tempted to accept the option for the quickest repair, which can come at a cost.

Beuth said his company frequently encounters shoddy repairs made by less-than-reputable contractors following major storms.

"It's a hazard, especially with the electrical," Beuth said. "We've seen really, really scary stuff."

Consumer protection attorney Michael Schiff said you can protect yourself by asking anyone soliciting business for identification, ensuring the contractor is licensed and getting the proper permits, and avoiding upfront payments.

Schiff said don't let anyone rush you into signing a contract before you take the time to research them or get other quotes.

You can look up a contractor's license here, or MyFloridaLicense.com, and search for businesses on the Better Business Bureau's website.

Refusing to put something in writing altogether is also a red flag, Schiff said.

"Don't be shy or bashful," Schiff said. "We all can say, 'No, I don't want to deal with you.'"

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has sent a law enforcement task force into storm-damaged neighborhoods in our area to look for these scammers.

The Florida Attorney General is also asking for your help. You can report any suspected fraud by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM or report any unlicensed activity here.

The AG's office has also provided this tip sheet to help you avoid fraud and connect with reliable resources.