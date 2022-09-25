Hardware stores warn residents not to wait until last minute to prep for storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The worst of Tropical Storm Ian looks to be shifting west, but that isn't stopping hurricane experts from warning local residents to be prepared in case a storm strikes.

At Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd in West Palm Beach, store manager Dexter Pinto said every year, customers come in at the last minute looking for items that are sometimes sold out.

"It's best if you go over that hurricane checklist and make sure you're checking those things off days in advance," said Pinto. "Really, hurricane hardware and screws, things like that, are sometimes the things people tend to forget."

Pinto said customers are often short screws or wingnuts for their shutters and their batteries don't work for their flashlights.

"Just don't wait till the last minute," said Pinto. "Get in as early as you can. We've got a lot of knowledgeable help in the stores, a lot of associates that are willing to get down and help. Come in as early as you can and prep beforehand, don't wait until the last minute."

Pinto said it's also good to test your generator before the risk of losing power arises.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologists have put together a full, personalized, hurricane supply list to make sure no items are left behind.

To view the list, visit wptv.com/hurricane.