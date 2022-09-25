Watch Now
Hardware stores warn residents not to wait until last minute to prep for storms

During hurricane season, it's best to get prepared before a storm approaches.
Posted at 9:49 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 09:49:08-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The worst of Tropical Storm Ian looks to be shifting west, but that isn't stopping hurricane experts from warning local residents to be prepared in case a storm strikes.

At Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd in West Palm Beach, store manager Dexter Pinto said every year, customers come in at the last minute looking for items that are sometimes sold out.

"It's best if you go over that hurricane checklist and make sure you're checking those things off days in advance," said Pinto. "Really, hurricane hardware and screws, things like that, are sometimes the things people tend to forget."

Pinto said customers are often short screws or wingnuts for their shutters and their batteries don't work for their flashlights.

"Just don't wait till the last minute," said Pinto. "Get in as early as you can. We've got a lot of knowledgeable help in the stores, a lot of associates that are willing to get down and help. Come in as early as you can and prep beforehand, don't wait until the last minute."

Pinto said it's also good to test your generator before the risk of losing power arises.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologists have put together a full, personalized, hurricane supply list to make sure no items are left behind.

To view the list, visit wptv.com/hurricane.

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.