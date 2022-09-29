Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian

Florida's Turnpike sign
Florida's Turnpike
Florida's Turnpike sign
Posted at 5:37 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 18:05:19-04

OCOEE, Fla. — Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:

The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas are fully operational.

The Canoe Creek Service Plaza and the Turkey Lake Service Plaza are providing limited services. Fuel and convenience store services are open, but no restaurant services are available.

For information about closures and updates, travelers can access Florida’s 511 service from cell phones and online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Ian moving away, north swell incoming

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.