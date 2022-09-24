Watch Now
Florida's price gouging hotline activated as Tropical Storm Ian approaches

Jessica Hill/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- In this April 28, 2011 file photo, John Magel pumps gas at a station in Wethersfield, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 12:35:42-04

Florida's Price Gouging Hotline has been activated with Tropical Storm Ian approaching the state.

The activation comes after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 24 counties.

In areas covered by the state of emergency, Floridians can report instances of severe price increases on items needed to prepare for the storm, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, equipment and storm-related services.

The state of emergency for Tropical Storm Ian is declared for the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie.

You can report price gouging to the Florida Attorney General's Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.