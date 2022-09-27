Watch Now
Florida residents evacuate to Palm Beach County as Hurricane Ian approaches

'Go straight across over to Southeast Florida,' Florida's director of emergency management says
In Florida, people will drive miles across the state to try to outrun a hurricane. And this time, state leaders are telling them to come to our part of Southeast Florida.
Posted at 7:28 PM, Sep 27, 2022
We know what it's like to be ground zero when a storm is approaching. But this time, many people are choosing to evacuate to our area.

RELATED: West coast residents should evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade counties, emergency officials say

"We're just running away from Ian," said Karina Castaneda.

Castaneda and her family from Peru are not getting the vacation they expected.

"We went to Orlando to the parks. We made it to Disney and we were going to go to Sarasota, actually. But because of this hurricane, we are just on our way to Miami," Castaneda said.

The Castanedas are one of so many families evacuating from other parts of the state in hurricane Ian's direct path, making their way to South Florida and heeding the advice from state leaders.

"Many people in the Southwest Florida area, your best bet it going to be evacuate across the state. Just go straight across the state to Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach," said Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management. "Do not go north. Go straight across over to Southeast Florida."

That's exactly what Jorge Garaicoa is doing, heading south from Tampa. His daughters are calling it an adventure.

"We're not really concerned, but we have small children and it's better for them to be safe," Garaicoa said. "We put up all the shutters. We did all the precautions. The house is safe, but we decided to just spend a couple days with family."

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

As the evacuees make their way across the state, South Floridians are opening up their homes.

"They said there are no hotels, we need to get out, can we come stay with you guys?" said Delray Beach resident Kay Renz.

Renz spent Tuesday morning getting her guest room ready for family members coming from the Venice area.

"We don't know what people are going to be going back home to," Renz said. "We hope that everything is going to be fine, but we don't know if their homes will have damage. So we try to give them a little bit of this time to take a breather and know that everything is going to be safe here."

Knowing their family will be there for them if the situation was reversed.

