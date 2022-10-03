Watch Now
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Cape Coral regarding Hurricane Ian

Death toll currently stands at 58
Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area.
Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area.
Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in southwest Florida on Monday evening about recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

The governor has scheduled a news conference at 5:45 p.m. at the Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

RELATED: How does Florida report its official Hurricane Ian death toll?

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said during a Monday morning news conference that the official death toll now stands at 58.

