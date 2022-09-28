Watch Now
Curfew in place late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning in Okeechobee County

Curfew in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Residents were experiencing gusty winds as Hurricane Ian began marching across the state after making landfall in southwest Florida.
Posted at 6:19 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 18:51:11-04

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A curfew is in effect from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning in Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. vehicle and foot traffic is restricted to business purposes only.

Residents are told to be prepared to stay inside and restrict their travel during this time.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Authorities said local and state law enforcement will be out enforcing this curfew.

Okeechobee County continues to be under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian pushes across the state after making landfall in southwest Florida with winds estimated at 145 mph.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.