WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're only weeks from the start of hurricane season on June 1.

WPTV is navigating the impacts you may face with the accuracy of forecasts, as organizations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have faced staffing shortages and possibly funding cuts.

WATCH BELOW: Staffing cuts could impact hurricane forecasting

Could DOGE cuts impact hurricane forecasting in Florida?

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

WPTV reporters Joel Lopez and Ethan Stein attended the Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach and noticed, for the first time in years, the federal government agencies weren't in attendance.

This includes the National Weather Service and FEMA, which usually attend the annual week-long conference ahead of hurricane season.

While visiting the event at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, WPTV reporter Joel Lopez heard concerns from people who said they turn to NOAA to accurately create their own forecasting.

"Florida typically struggles with hurricanes, but something I've also noticed is actually more recent is tornadic activity as well as storms," Emily Gardner with SDS Weather.

The company provides weather surveillance software and hardware to emergency management, first responders and universities, bringing them real-time data in a storm.

"It's a resource everybody needs. Everybody looks at weather. We're here to provide solutions to keep you and your people safe always," said Gardner.

Gardner said SDS Weather integrates with organizations like the National Weather Service and NOAA.

NOAA research helps the National Weather Service when it comes to determining the strength and location of a storm — but the organization has been on the radar of DOGE cuts.

An investigation by WPTV reporter Kate Hussey in March revealed 791 NOAA employees were laid off as part of the cuts.

One of those was Andy Hazleton, a former scientist at NOAA's Hurricane Modeling Center.

"It's been tough because I just want to get back to doing the work that I do, protecting lives and property," Hazleton said. "In an agency that's already understaffed in some areas, I'm hoping this isn't going to lead to too much forecast degradation or too much of a problem, but if things continue, they could."

Lopez called Hazleton on Thursday, who said he's working for the University of Miami with NOAA. Hazleton clarified it's not a federal position but that he's thankful to still be involved.

He mentioned NOAA is still facing staffing shortages and budget cuts are a big concern about what it could mean for their operations.

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) is also sounding the alarm on behalf of NOAA.

The AMS released a statement, which read in part:

"The administration's 2026 budget passback plan, currently under consideration, eliminates NOAA's Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR) Office and its 10 research laboratories and 16 affiliated Cooperative Institutes, and moves the few remaining research efforts to different NOAA departments. If enacted, the passback would close all of NOAA’s weather, climate, and ocean Laboratories and Cooperative Institutes."

They said that could lead to disastrous consequences for public safety and economic health, as NOAA research and planes that fly into hurricanes to collect essential data could be grounded.

"How much do you guys rely on accurate forecasting when you deploy your resources?" Lopez asked Vyki Derrick, the executive assistant to the CEO of CAT 5 Resources.

"We highly rely on it," Derrick replied.

The company said they use their own private meteorologist and weather company to help them plan where to stage generators and other disaster relief before and after a storm.

"It's really important for communities and families to be able to prepare adequately for a storm," Derrick said. "That's a little scary that you know reliable weather sources may not be as available."

WPTV also reached out to NOAA, which said the following:

"Per NOAA's long-standing policy, we do not provide comment on ongoing personnel matters. NWS is prepared to meet the rigorous demands of hurricane season and will continue

to prioritize the safety and security of the American people."

