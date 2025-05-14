Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Cancellations cloud Governor's Hurricane Conference as federal trainings scratched

Lack of attendance led to several trainings/classes being canceled
Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach on May 14, 2025.
WPTV
Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach on May 14, 2025.
Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach on May 14, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the first time in years, the federal government wasn't in attendance for the annual Governor's Hurricane Conference.

Federal agencies, like the National Weather Service and FEMA, usually attend the week-long conference each year ahead of hurricane season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The lack of attendance led to several trainings/classes being canceled at the conference, which is advertised as the premier destination for education before hurricane season starts on June 1.

On the conference's website, it's billed as the "nation's largest and best-attended conference focusing on hurricane planning, preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation."

A spokesperson for the National Weather Service said in an email that the lack of attendance was due to "travel restrictions". They said it was conducting training at the National Hurricane Center and online.

"We remain committed to informing state and local officials about changes to the NHC products for the 2025 hurricane season," a spokesperson wrote to WPTV.

John Czernis, who works with a company called The Integrity Group that helps local governments get funding from the federal government to respond to natural disasters like hurricanes, said he planned on going to those sessions.

hurricane.png

Hurricane

5 biggest changes to hurricane forecasts coming this year

Sami Squires

Czernis said those classes are important to understand the changes made to laws, interpretations and processes to get the money.

"If we mess it up, then the opportunity is there for them [local governments] to lose funding," he said. "So, we want to stay on top of things."

FEMA had not responded to WPTV's request for comment by publication Wednesday afternoon.

Recent staffing reductions at the National Weather Service have raised concerns about the accuracy and timeliness of critical weather warnings this hurricane season.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Not much on the horizon

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2025 STORM NAMES

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.