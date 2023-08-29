Watch Now
Coast Guard crews in Palm Beach County ready to assist Florida's west coast as Hurricane Idalia nears state

Aircraft relocated to Palm Beach International Airport from Clearwater
The Coast Guard's station at the Lake Worth Inlet is ready to help with whatever Hurricane Idalia brings to Florida.
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard station at the Lake Worth Inlet stand prepared to assist those affected by Hurricane Idalia.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 17:33:24-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Coast Guard's station at the Lake Worth Inlet is ready to help with whatever Hurricane Idalia brings to Florida.

WPTV spoke Tuesday with the commanding officer Rick Seymour, who said the 40 active duty and 30 reservist sailors stationed at his command are in a readiness mode used in bad storms.

"Even though Hurricane Idalia isn't expected to make a direct impact on the Palm Beach area, we're still preparing here for the increased winds and the storm as it passes," Seymour said. "We're also preparing to support the west coast of Florida as they prepare for impact the next couple of days. We'll go over there, and we'll support recovery operations once the storm passes."

U.S. Coast Guard commanding officer Rick Seymour speaks about preparation efforts ahead of Hurricane Idalia.
U.S. Coast Guard commanding officer Rick Seymour speaks about preparation efforts ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Seymour reminded boaters that our local waters will be turbulent even if Idalia is on the other side of the state. His crews are expecting the wind to cause seas of 6 to 8 feet, which could be dangerous.

Also, the Coast Guard station in Clearwater relocated multiple aircraft to Palm Beach International Airport ahead of the storm.

PBIA spokeswoman Nicole Hughes said four C-130s and five UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are currently at the airport. The aircraft is expected to return to Clearwater by Thursday after the hurricane passes. In addition, there are three Frontier Airlines aircraft at PBIA that were relocated from Tampa.

U.S. Coast Guard planes and helicopters relocated to Palm Beach International Airport in advance of Hurricane Idalia impact on Florida's west coast, Aug. 29, 2023.
U.S. Coast Guard planes and helicopters relocated to Palm Beach International Airport in advance of Hurricane Idalia impact on Florida's west coast.

