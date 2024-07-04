Caymans, Cozumel, Cancun...Cat 3 Beryl is Coming!

In the tropics: We continue to watch hurricane Beryl. Beryl now down to a category 3 hurricane. Winds currently at 120 mph. Beryl will smack around they Cayman Islands, Cozumel, and Cancun as we head into the next 1 to 2 days. There is some wind shear ahead of it. So, it does weaken as it approaches the Yucatan peninsula. Down to a category 1 with winds of 90 mph. Then it works its way across the Yucatan and into the Bay of Campeche, where it makes a second landfall as a Category 1 hurricane right near Brownsville Texas. Behind Beryl, we're also watching a tropical wave. Invest 96. This one has a low chance of developing.
2024 STORM NAMES
Alberto
Beryl
Chris
Debby
Ernesto
Francine
Gordon
Helene
Isaac
Joyce
Kirk
Leslie
Milton
Nadine
Oscar
Patty
Rafael
Sara
Tony
Valerie
William
TERMS TO KNOW
TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.
TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.
HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.
HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.