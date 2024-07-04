Watch Now
Caymans, Cozumel, Cancun...Cat 3 Beryl is Coming!

Posted at 5:16 AM, Jul 04, 2024

In the tropics: We continue to watch hurricane Beryl. Beryl now down to a category 3 hurricane. Winds currently at 120 mph. Beryl will smack around they Cayman Islands, Cozumel, and Cancun as we head into the next 1 to 2 days. There is some wind shear ahead of it. So, it does weaken as it approaches the Yucatan peninsula. Down to a category 1 with winds of 90 mph. Then it works its way across the Yucatan and into the Bay of Campeche, where it makes a second landfall as a Category 1 hurricane right near Brownsville Texas. Behind Beryl, we're also watching a tropical wave. Invest 96. This one has a low chance of developing.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.