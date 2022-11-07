Watch Now
Martin County public schools to close Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of Nicole

Posted at 3:48 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 15:52:55-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Martin County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region.

The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials."

Schools were already scheduled to be closed Friday because of Veterans Day.

All extracurricular activities, events and sports scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.

After-school services will continue at district-operated elementary schools Tuesday.

