Building permit fees waived, applications expedited in Indian River County

Community leaders say applications for rebuilding in Indian River County will be expedited.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — As homeowners in Indian River County begin the process of rebuilding, officials have announced that all building permit fees will be waived.

The county has also committed to expediting all applications for reconstruction. Currently, there are 91 homes reported with significant structural damage and nearly 200 others with minor damage.

“The damages are estimated at $59 million, which includes approximately $15 million in commercial property and another $3.6 million in public assets," County Administrator John Titkanich said. "Additionally, we have documented 51 homes that are completely destroyed.”

On Thursday afternoon, county leaders expressed their gratitude to first-responders and linemen for their efforts over the past week in restoring power and providing assistance.

Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives are on-site in the county to help residents apply for aid, while the United Way is assisting displaced individuals in finding new housing options.

