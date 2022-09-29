Watch Now
Brightline modifies Thursday's morning schedule

Modification due to inspection, removal of debris
Brightline train, Nov. 8, 2021
Brightline resumed service on Nov. 8, 2021, after it was closed for 20 months due to the pandemic.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 22:03:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — Brightline announced Wednesday that it has made additional modifications to its Thursday morning schedule to conduct an inspection and the removal of debris from Hurricane Ian's winds.

The departure of the first southbound train from West Palm Beach will be at 8:08 a.m. and the departure of the first northbound train from Miami will be at 9:08 a.m.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Brightline said regularly scheduled service will continue for the remainder of the day.

For more information about Brightline's real-time schedule and service updates, click here.

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
