Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Boat locks may be temporarily closed due to impacts from Hurricane Elsa

items.[0].image.alt
South Florida Water Management District
Boat lock closures.PNG
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 17:53:32-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District is asking boaters to be aware of potential boat lock closures over the next few days due to possible impacts from Hurricane Elsa.

The district said closures will be postponed or changed based on storm conditions.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Boat lock closures are as follow;

  • S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston - Closing at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 5.
  • S-193 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee's North Shore - Closing at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 5.
  • All other South Florida Water Management District locks will be open during their normal business hours on Monday, July 5, but plan to close on Tuesday, July 6, until conditions are deemed safe.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018

2021 STORM NAMES

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.