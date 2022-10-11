Watch Now
Badly damaged Sanibel Causeway to reopen to drivers on Oct. 21

Convoy of hundreds of trucks, first responders drive onto Sanibel Island on Tuesday
Florida's governor talks rebuilding Sanibel Causeway
Posted at 1:49 PM, Oct 11, 2022
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — The iconic Sanibel Causeway, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian nearly two weeks ago and left impossible to drive on, is expected to reopen to drivers next week.

The two-lane Causeway — the only way on and off picturesque Sanibel Island — was severed in three places when the monster Category 4 storm made landfall on Sept. 28.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that following weeks of emergency around-the-clock repairs, the Causeway will reopen for full-time civilian use on Oct. 21, ahead of the state's original goal of the end of the month.

"That's gonna be an amazing thing to have," DeSantis said.

In a significant milestone Tuesday, temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway allowed a massive convoy of 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks, 50 trailers, two tractor trailers, and dozens of first responders to drive onto the island.

Until now, the state had been flying in search and rescue crews and utility workers on Chinook helicopters, or ferrying them onto the island using barges.

"You can only helicopter or barge so many people and so much equipment," DeSantis said. "So we were looking at ways, how can we get more trucks on the island on Sanibel as soon as possible?"

Jared Perdue, the secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the next steps will be to rebuild damaged parts of the Sanibel Causeway by restoring the land, paving, laying asphalt, and putting in road striping.

"The actual bridge structures, thankfully, are in good shape and have been inspected and are safe for passage," Perdue said.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide

Last week, crews finished work on a temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island, which now allows residents there to access their homes and other resources.

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.