Humidity to drop for the weekend

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Dec. 1, 2022
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, 5 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022.jpg
Posted at 5:58 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 05:58:35-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s and some 60s inland with some isolated showers.

Thursday afternoon, highs in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and passing showers. Clearing skies throughout the day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday, while temperatures don't drop much, the humidity goes down and it will feel much more comfortable. Highs in the low 80s, breezy winds, and some passing clouds.

For the weekend, the humidity stays low. Highs in the low 80s and breezy winds with plenty of sunshine. Rough on the water with seas building.

Next week, a similar weather set-up. Highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny skies, and mainly dry conditions. The humidity increases a little by mid-week.

