Hot Saturday, Then Storm Chances Increase Sunday Across South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday brings another hot and humid day to South Florida, but afternoon thunderstorms are expected to become a little more widespread as tropical moisture continues building across the region.

High temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s, with heat index values reaching 103 to 108 degrees during the afternoon. While widespread Heat Advisories are not currently in effect for South Florida, the combination of heat and humidity can still create dangerous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

Be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

Unlike the past several days, today's thunderstorms won't have much steering wind to move them along.

With very light winds through much of the atmosphere and plenty of tropical moisture in place, storms will develop along the sea breezes during the afternoon before slowly drifting across the area.

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Sunday marks the beginning of a more active weather pattern.

A shift to a more westerly wind flow will help push afternoon thunderstorms toward the east coast, including the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Rain chances increase from scattered Saturday to numerous thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy rain becoming more likely.

