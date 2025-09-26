Hot Days, Stormy Afternoons & a Watchful Eye on the Bahamas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Active Alerts: none.

Looking ahead to the next couple of days — things are getting interesting. South Florida is going to be kind of sandwiched between a few weather systems:

There’s a weather system (called a “trough”) digging into the Gulf of Mexico.

A cold front is approaching the Florida Panhandle.

And there's AL94, a disturbance near the Bahamas that could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm Imelda later tonight or over the weekend.

For today and Saturday, expect the usual scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms, mostly caused by the sea breeze and daytime heating. Rainfall totals may not be extreme, but since the atmosphere is holding quite a bit of moisture (around 2 inches worth), some of those storms could cause localized flooding, especially in low-lying or urban areas with poor drainage.

Temperatures will be warm, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight, it’ll stay mostly dry, with just a few stray coastal showers. Expect low temps in the low 70s near the lake, and mid to upper 70s elsewhere.

Over the weekend AL94 will strengthen into Imelda and move just east of us, through the Bahamas. By Sunday we could see enhanced rainfall set up in a band along the east coast as the storm moves northward. Then we will actually see some drying and lower humidity next week, feeling like a taste of fall.