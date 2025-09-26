Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot Days, Stormy Afternoons & a Watchful Eye on the Bahamas

7 Day AM.png
wptv
7 Day AM.png
WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Friday morning, September 28, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Active Alerts: none.

Looking ahead to the next couple of days — things are getting interesting. South Florida is going to be kind of sandwiched between a few weather systems:

There’s a weather system (called a “trough”) digging into the Gulf of Mexico.

A cold front is approaching the Florida Panhandle.

And there's AL94, a disturbance near the Bahamas that could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm Imelda later tonight or over the weekend.

For today and Saturday, expect the usual scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms, mostly caused by the sea breeze and daytime heating. Rainfall totals may not be extreme, but since the atmosphere is holding quite a bit of moisture (around 2 inches worth), some of those storms could cause localized flooding, especially in low-lying or urban areas with poor drainage.

Temperatures will be warm, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight, it’ll stay mostly dry, with just a few stray coastal showers. Expect low temps in the low 70s near the lake, and mid to upper 70s elsewhere.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Over the weekend AL94 will strengthen into Imelda and move just east of us, through the Bahamas. By Sunday we could see enhanced rainfall set up in a band along the east coast as the storm moves northward. Then we will actually see some drying and lower humidity next week, feeling like a taste of fall.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Hurricane Duo to bring swell next week

James Wieland