Hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday afternoon, highs in the low 90s with showers and storms developing along the seabreeze for the early afternoon. Most of the rain pushing inland by the late-afternoon but can't rule out the chance for a stray storm to spill over towards the coast this evening.

Monday, a similar weather set up with a couple of isolated morning showers followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms with the bulk of the rainfall pushing inland. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday - Thursday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with passing showers.

Friday - next weekend, an approaching front will increase rain chances. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.